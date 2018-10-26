Couple sought in robbery of over $10K from Hinsdale clothing store

Police are searching for a couple who stole more than $10,000 in goods from a store this month in west suburban Hinsdale.

The theft occurred about 1 p.m. Oct. 15 inside a clothing store in the town’s central business district, according to a Hinsdale police statement posted Thursday. They looted merchandise that in total was valued at over $10,000.

Officers obtained surveillance video of the man and woman suspected of the robbery and were asking the public for help identifying the couple.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (630) 789-7080.