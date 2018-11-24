Man stabs elderly couple’s dog outside Target store in Evanston: police

A man stabbed an elderly couple’s pet dog in a bizarre attack outside a Target store in downtown Evanston on Friday afternoon.

At 12:10 p.m., the couple were standing outside the store at 1616 Sherman Ave. in the north suburb when the man walked up and asked to pet their dog, according to Evanston Police Dept. Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

The man then stabbed the dog and ran away, Glew said.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital, and its condition was unknown, Glew said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Glew said detectives were optimistic about tracking down witnesses and surveillance video from the area, as the attack happened in the heart of the city’s bustling commercial district that sits just south of the Northwestern University campus.