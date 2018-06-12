CPS’ inspector general to handle sex abuse case investigations

CPS will transfer all investigations of sexual abuse cases to its inspector general within the next 60 days, Chicago Board of Education President Frank Clark said at a news conference Tuesday, in the latest move to counter the growing controversy over how the school system has handled such complaints.

Clark said he was “disappointed and outraged” over the sexual abuse problems at Chicago Public Schools in his first public comments on the matter since a Chicago Tribune series detailed serious problems.

The inspector general, Nicholas Schuler, asked for the responsibility last week, saying it would eliminate a conflict of interest CPS administrators previously had regarding the cases.

Clark said Schuler’s office will get additional resources to handle the new responsibilities and can review cases back to 2000.

More details to come.

