CPS to recheck backgrounds of all its adults who work with children

Chicago Public Schools will redo its background checks this summer for all adults who come in regular contact with students, including teachers, coaches, vendors and regular volunteers, officials announced Friday in further response to a sex abuse scandal.

Though prospective hires submit their fingerprints for a background check, existing employees have not been rechecked until now. That means veteran staffers or vendors may have been hired at CPS under looser requirements — or may have since committed crimes that could prevent them from working with children.

The additional safeguard, conveyed to staff Friday morning, is the latest in a series of changes CPS has announced to tighten its practices following revelations by the Chicago Tribune of problems protecting students from abuse, including lax background checks.

“Creating a safer school district for our students means doing everything possible to ensure our students are surrounded by trustworthy adults,” CEO Janice Jackson said in a news release. “I want parents to have comfort that all of the adults in our schools will safeguard their children.”

Chicago Teachers Union spokeswoman Christine Geovanis said that only members who haven’t been fingerprinted within the last five years will be impacted by the change made in response to CPS’ “appalling failures to protect children from child abuse.”

That’s because anyone who had their prints taken before 2012 when CPS put the firm Accurate Biometrics in charge of all such checks will have to submit them again. About 70 percent of staff have valid prints on file that’ll be re-run to include checks added in 2016 for certain arrests that didn’t end in a conviction or for child abuse or neglect with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, CPS spokesman Michael Passman said.

“We want to make sure as we start the school year that everyone has gone through the same process, which we think is a good one,” he said.

CPS estimates needing to spend between $1.5 and $2 million on about 23,000 adults, Passman said, including around 5,000 vendors and 5,000 volunteers.

The schools system has paid Accurate Biometrics more than $3 million since 2012.

Checks for privately managed charter school employees will conclude before kids go back to class in the fall, Passman said.

CPS already announced plans to periodically recheck the prints of existing employees and to have vendors who go into schools undergo not just a state-mandated background check but also CPS’ process. Officials have also agreed to hire a former federal prosecutor to analyze its policies, and to give the schools inspector general power to investigate all new allegations of abuse against students and to review all prior cases back to at least 2000.