At least 1 person shot in Crestwood

Police investigate multiple people shot about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, October 6, 2018 in the 13700 block of South Lamon Avenue in Crestwood. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least one person was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in southwest suburban Crestwood.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. in a parking lot outside an apartment complex in the 13700 block of South Lamon, according to officials at the scene.

Crestwood police did not say how many people were shot, but said they were investigating. Their conditions were not released.

The Crestwood Fire Department was not available for comment.