Man charged with threatening employee with pellet gun outside Elgin business

A man had been charged with threatening someone with an airsoft pistol Saturday night in northwest suburban Elgin.

Police were called about 10 p.m. for reports that someone had confronted an employee with a handgun in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Douglas Avenue, according to a statement from Elgin police.

Investigators learned that 23-year-old Cristian Nevarez had been asked to leave the business because of “unruly behavior” and threatened the employee with the gun as he was leaving, police and the Kane County sheriff’s office said.

Officers found his vehicle at another business in the 100 block of Kimball Street, police said.

When the officers made contact with Nevarez, they found a loaded handgun on him and an airsoft pistol in his vehicle, authorities said. Investigators later determined the airsoft pistol was the weapon brandished at the employee.

Nevarez, who lives in Elgin, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer, authorities said.

He was ordered held at the Kane County Jail on $10,000 bail, but has since been released after posting bond, the sheriff’s office said.