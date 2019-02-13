Man gets 12 years for Aurora sex assault

A west suburban man was sentenced to 12 years for sexually assaulting a woman in Aurora in 2013.

Damien Dickens, 40, pleaded guilty in November to a felony count of criminal sexual assault, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Judge Robert M. Miller sentenced him Monday to 12 years in prison.

Dickens was accused of sexually assaulting the 24-year-old woman in a vacant townhouse in the 900 block of Windemere Court in the early morning house of June 24, 2013, Aurora police said. The woman worked as a masseuse for an internet-based company, and Dickens apparently supplied fictitious information to lure her to the townhouse.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 14, 2016, after he was identified as a suspect through the state’s DNA database, prosecutors said. He was arrested two days later and has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since then.

Dickens, who previously lived in Aurora, will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the state’s attorney’s office.