Darien police announce murder-suicide ruling in deaths of family

Darien police announced Monday that investigators are classifying the deaths of a couple and their young daughter last week in the west suburb a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired just before 1 a.m. June 10 in the 7500 block of Farmingdale and found the bodies of Olasunkanmi Esho, his wife Bourk Esho and their 7-year-old daughter Olivia Esho inside a home, according to police and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office.

All three had suffered fatal gunshot wounds, authorities said.

An investigation into their deaths determined that 42-year-old Olasunkanmi Esho, of Chicago, fatally shot his 33-year-old wife and his daughter at their Darien home before turning the gun on himself, according to police.