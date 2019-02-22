Man charged with murder for shooting near state line in Hammond

An Indiana man has been charged with murder for a shooting Tuesday morning near the border between Hammond, Indiana, and south suburban Calumet City.

Deandre A. Redmond, 29, is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of 18-year-old Jvonte Gibson, according to a statement from Calumet City police. He is also facing charges for drug possession and distribution.

Calumet City officers were called to assist Hammond police with reports of a crash and a gunshot victim at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday near Stateline Road and Waltham Street, police said.

Authorities found 18-year-old Gibson lying on the ground between two buildings in the first block of Waltham Avenue in Hammond, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He gave responding officers a description of his shooter.

Gibson, who lived in University Park, was taken to Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, authorities said. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:07 p.m.

An autopsy Wednesday found Gibson died of a gunshot wound to his back, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A short time after Gibson was found, investigators located Redmond, who matched the shooter’s description, near the Calumet City American Legion post, 950 Legion Drive, police said.

Redmond, who lived in Griffith, Indiana, had a handgun on him at the time of his arrest, police said.

Judge Luciano Panici ordered Redmond held without bail during a hearing Thursday at the Markham Courthouse, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was set for March 13.