Death of 45-year-old Bridgeport man ruled homicide

The death of a 45-year-old man in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood last month has been ruled a homicide.

Crews responded to a person down in the 3000 block of South Normal at 11:46 p.m. July 22 and found Kristopher Weiss, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Weiss had been involved in an altercation with two men, authorities said. One of the men punched him in the face, causing him to fall backward and hit his head.

The two men then took off in a black pickup, police said.

Weiss, who lived about a block away in the 2900 block of South Normal, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:38 p.m. July 24, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation, but the medical examiner’s office has since found that he died of blunt force head injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Tuesday that no one was in custody and the investigation is ongoing.