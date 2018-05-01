Death of man hit by vehicle in Chicago Heights ruled a homicide

A man was hit by a vehicle in what authorities are calling a homicide Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Authorities were called at 8:56 a.m. for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 300 block of North Boston Street, according to Chicago Heights police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics arrived and took 27-year-old Bryan Webster to Franciscan Health Chicago Heights, where he died at 9:22 a.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Illinois State Police crime scene investigators processed the scene of the crash and the Chicago Heights Police Detective Division was interviewing witnesses, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call detectives at (708) 756-6422.