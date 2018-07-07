DeKalb man charged after ‘large’ cannabis bags found in Cortland traffic stop

A DeKalb man is facing misdemeanor and possible felony charges after police say they found cannabis, cash and a hallucinogen when they pulled him over Saturday in west suburban Cortland.

Officers saw a silver 2016 Hyundai car driving erratically and pulled it over on West Carol Avenue and Loves Road, according to a statement from Cortland police.

The driver, Dean Belknap, of DeKalb, was found to be the registered owner of the car, police said. Belknap admitted to having cannabis in the car, with police finding two large plastic baggies with a green plant material in a subsequent search.

Police also reportedly found a large amount of cash and more empty plastic baggies in the search. They then found another plastic baggie under the front seat that contained a hallucinogenic drug thought to be psilocybin.

The suspected cannabis and psilocybin both field tested positive, police said. Belknap was arrested and transported to DeKalb County Jail, where he was charged with driving with a suspended license and cannabis possession, both Class A misdemeanors.

Possible felony charges for the hallucinogenic drug were pending lab results, police said.