Delivery driver robbed of packages at gunpoint in Calumet Heights

A delivery driver was robbed Wednesday in the 9000 block of South Harper. | Google Earth

Three armed robbers held up a delivery driver at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood.

They walked up to the driver at 4:38 p.m., pulled out a gun and took packages from his truck in the 9000 block of South Harper, according to Chicago Police. The trio drove away in a gray car.

The driver wasn’t hurt, police said.