Delivery drivers being robbed at gunpoint in Austin

Chicago Police are warning food delivery drivers of two recent armed robberies in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The first robbery happened at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 5300 block of West Ohio, where a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

The second robbery happened in the 5500 block of West Ohio at 10 p.m. Sept. 22, police said. In that case, the driver was able to drive away.

The suspects are described as two black men between 25 and 30, police said. One of the men is about 5-foot-7. The third suspect is described as a black female about 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.