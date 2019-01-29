Man charged with attacking police officers in Evanston crash

A man has been charged with ramming a car into an Evanston police squad car last year after police asked him to get out of the vehicle in the north suburb.

Officers responded to a drug complaint about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2018, involving a Kia Sorento in the 1100 block of Church Street, according to a statement from Evanston police. Detectives approached the Kia, smelled marijuana inside and asked 24-year-old Demarcus T. Curtis to get out.

Instead, Curtis, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, moved into the driver’s seat and crashed the Kia into a squad car, police said. The officer in the squad car suffered minor injuries.

The Kia drove off west on Church, against the flow of traffic, before heading south on Ridge Avenue, police said. Curtis was not arrested at the time, and an arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 19.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 23 in north suburban Grayslake, according to police. He was returned to Evanston and charged.

Curtis, who lives in Evanston, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery to a police officer; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; failure to stop or report after an accident involving injuries; and fleeing and eluding, police said.

He was issued a $50,000 D-bond and his next court date was scheduled for Feb. 21 in Skokie, according to police.