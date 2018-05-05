Des Plaines man faces attempted murder charges

A man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over a 61-year-old man and fleeing from police Tuesday night in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Metz, 44, of Lake and the Hills, was charged with attempted murder, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license, Des Plaines said.

When officers arrived on the scene about 8:30 a.m. that day, Metz fled and attempted to strike several police officers, police said.

Metz then tried to evade police by speeding until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a town-home in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, police said. Metz was arrested and transported to Lutheran General Hospital for injuries.