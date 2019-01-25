Man charged with DUI after crashing into 2 state police cars

A man is facing DUI charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle into two Illinois State Police squad cars on two separate interstates Thursday evening in the southwest suburbs.

Desmond Glee, 47, was driving just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from the southbound Veterans Memorial Tollway to southbound I-55 near Bolingbrook when his vehicle rear-ended a police car that was stopped to investigate an earlier crash, according to a statement from state police.

Glee then took off and continued onto I-55 when he hit another ISP patrol car that was stopped to help with a disabled vehicle near Illinois Route 53.

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI as well as multiple traffic offenses, police said.

Glee, who lives in Romeoville, and the two state troopers were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. All three were treated and released, state police said.

“This is the fourth Trooper just this year to be harmed including one who lost his life,” ISP Acting Director Brendan Kelly said in the statement. “The men and women on patrol bravely face this risk day and night, in good weather and bad, but there is absolutely no excuse for completely avoidable conduct which puts them and others in danger.”

He was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility to await a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.