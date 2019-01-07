Diamond thieves use hammers to smash display case in Vernon Hills jewelry store

Three men used hammers to rob a jewelry store Friday night in north suburban Vernon Hills.

The suspects walked into the store about 8:50 p.m. in the 500 block of East Townline Road in Vernon Hills and used hammers to smash a display case, according to a statement from Vernon Hills police. They then grabbed diamonds before leaving the area in a gray minivan.

A Jared store is located in that block at 567 E. Townline Road.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, police said. The suspects did not display any weapons other than the hammers and did not threaten any employees.

The robbers were described as men wearing black clothes and black hoodies, according to police. The minivan may have been a Dodge or a Chrysler, but no license plate information was available.