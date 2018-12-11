School security guard charged with pulling gun on student in Dolton

A security guard allegedly pointed a gun at a student outside the Academy for Learning High School, 306 E. 144th St. in Dolton. | Google Streetview

A school security guard is facing felony charges after he allegedly put a gun against a student’s chest last month at Academy for Learning High School in south suburban Dolton.

Bennie T. Scott, 37, was charged with felony counts of disorderly conduct and aggravated battery in connection with the Nov. 28 incident, which began when he tried to break up a fight involving three students while he was working as a security guard at the school, according to Dolton Police Cmdr. Scott Maton.

During the brawl, Scott grabbed one of the students by the coat, slammed him into a wall and then pushed him to the ground, the report said. He then straddled the student and yelled “I will kill you n—–” while holding the student’s neck with two hands, according to the report.

Two other school guards intervened and separated them, police said. Scott was asked to leave for the day and went to his car in the school’s parking lot.

A message left with school officials Tuesday night was not immediately returned.

When two of the students involved in the fight left the building, they were confronted by Scott again, police said.

Scott came within feet of the students and yelled, “What was all that s— you were talking about?” and pulled a black firearm from his waistband, according to police, who said the confrontation was seen by another security guard.

Scott put the muzzle of the gun against the chest of one of the students and continued to taunt him, police said. He then left in his personal vehicle.

Police said Scott was employed as a guard by Prudential Security and had been warned before by a colleague not to bring his personal firearm to the school.

A woman who answered a phone number listed for Prudential Security said no one was available to comment.

Messages left with the company were not immediately returned.