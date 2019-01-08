DUI suspect drove 50 mph over limit, crashed into tree in Green Oaks: police

A man is accused of driving more than double the speed limit while on drugs before crashing a vehicle into a tree when police tried to pull him over Monday night in north suburban Green Oaks.

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was conducting radar speed checks at 9:05 p.m. near Guerin and O’Plaine roads when he saw a vehicle going 80 mph in the 30 mph zone, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The deputy turned onto O’Plaine to conduct a traffic stop and saw that the vehicle had crashed into a tree in the 31000 block of O’Plaine, authorities said. All three men inside got out and ran away on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies and a canine team from the Waukegan Police Department were able to track down the driver, 26-year-old Gilberto Cuen-Alvarado, in a subdivision east of the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

One of his passengers, a 24-year-old Park City man, was with him and the sheriff’s office said they were both “wet and cold from running into a swamp in an attempt to flee.”

Cuen-Alvarado, who lives in Park City, was taken to Highland Park Hospital, also with injuries that weren’t life threatening, the sheriff’s office said. He has since been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was expected to appear in court Feb. 27.

The other passenger, a 24-year-old Waukegan man, was found by Illinois State Police neat Route 137 and North Reigate Lane in Green Oaks, authorities said. He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville to be treated for injuries her suffered in the crash, which were not thought to be life threatening.

Additional charges may be filed against the two passengers, authorities said.