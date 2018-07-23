Duo charged with beating man to death during Lake Villa robbery

Two men are facing first-degree murder charges after beating a man to death during a robbery Saturday night in north suburban Lake Villa.

Jordan L. Toney, 19, and Buddy W. Johnson, 20, were each charged with three counts of first-degree murder, according to Christopher Covelli, of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. They both live in Lake Villa Township.

About 10:30 p.m., officers responding to a call of an injured person in an alley in the 300 block of East Grand Avenue found a man in his 50s beaten to death, Covelli said.

The man, who lived in Lake Villa, had been walking home from a nearby business when Toney and Johnson robbed and severely beat him, Covelli said. After he fell to the ground, Johnson and Toney took off.

Neither of them knew the man attacked, Covelli said.

“This man did nothing wrong,” Lake Villa police Chief Craig Somerville said in a statement. “He was an innocent victim, minding his own business when he encountered evil in that alley.”

“This was a tragic, senseless act of random violence that unfortunately can occur anywhere,” Somerville added.

An autopsy conducted Monday found the man died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper. Toxicology results were pending.

The man’s identity has not been released because his family has not been notified of his death, Cooper said.

Toney and Johnson are both being held at the Lake County Jail on $500,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on August 21.