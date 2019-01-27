Duo tried to rob Batavia Steak ’n Shake restaurant with shotgun: cops

Police are searching for two suspects who tried to rob a fast food restaurant at gunpoint early Sunday in west suburban Batavia.

Officers responded at 3:32 a.m. to a call of an attempted armed robbery at the Steak ’n Shake at 1901 McKee St., where employees reported that a masked male walked into the restaurant brandishing a shotgun, according to Batavia police.

When the employees saw the armed suspect, they ran to the rear of the restaurant, police said. One of the employees then locked himself inside a cooler, while the other ran out the back door.

An investigation revealed that a second suspect entered the restaurant shortly after the masked gunman, police said. After walking through the business, the duo left through the front door and drove off in a silver, four-door sedan.

During a subsequent search of the area, officers were unable to find the suspects, police said.

No one was injured and nothing was stolen, police said.

Anyone with information should call (630) 454-2500.