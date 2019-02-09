Man shot to death in East Chicago

A 19-year-old man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Nathan Zapeda was shot in the 5000 block of Northcote Street in East Chicago, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Zapeda, who lived at the same address where he was shot, was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m., Frey said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting was being investigated by East Chicago police, Frey said.

East Chicago police did not immediately release details about the homicide.