Man charged with shooting passenger on Edens Expressway in Skokie

A man has been charged with shooting a passenger in the vehicle he was driving last week on the Edens Expressway in north suburban Skokie.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was riding in the vehicle with 40-year-old Timothy Turner at 3:26 a.m. Aug. 26 on northbound I-94 near Church Street when Turner shot him twice in the left arm, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The man was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911, state police said. He was taken to Evanston Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

Turner, who lives in Skokie, drove away after the shooting but turned himself in Tuesday at the Skokie Police Department, according to state police. He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and remained held at the police station pending a bond hearing.