Husband of woman killed in murder-suicide sues shooter’s estate

The husband of a woman killed in a murder-suicide last June outside of a restaurant in southwest suburban Orland Park is suing the estate of the shooter.

Edward Isadore is suing the estate of Steven A. Shereyk, who apparently fatally shot Isadore’s wife, Renee P. Isadore, and then himself at 5:19 p.m. on June 24 in a P.F. Chang’s parking lot at 14135 S. LaGrange Road, according to Orland Park police and a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Renee Isadore, 43, of Mount Greenwood, was leaving the restaurant after having lunch with her parents when Shereyk came up behind her as she was walking to her car and shot multiple times. Responding officers her found dead inside the vehicle, according to the lawsuit.

Shereyk, 59, of Willow Springs, was found dead next to the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide, and his a suicide.

Police said the two had been in a relationship. The lawsuit made no reference to Isadore and Shereyk knowing each another.

The lawsuit alleges that Shereyk’s actions caused Edward Isadore pain and suffering due his loss of love and companionship from his wife, as well as expenses incurred by her wrongful death.

Isadore is suing Brittany Shereyk, executor of the estate of Steven Shereyk. He is asking for $50,000 in damages for his own pain and suffering; $50,000 for the pain and suffering his wife endured as she was dying from the gunshot wounds; $35,049 for funeral and burial expenses; and $12,758 for damage done to her 2016 Acura MDX, the lawsuit said.