Elgin man charged with burglarizing vehicle

A northwest suburban Elgin man was charged with burglarizing a vehicle through an open window.

Ian M. Pipenhagen, 22, was charged with a felony count of burglary, according to Elgin police.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary to a vehicle at 6:32 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Montclair Drive, police said. Officers responding to an unrelated incident in the 1600 block of Seaton Lane reported seeing items that matched those missing from the vehicle on Montclair inside Pipenhagen’s vehicle.

About 4:45 a.m., Pipenhagen saw one of the windows open on a vehicle parked on Montclair and reached inside to take property, police said.

Pipenhagen, of the 1600 block of Seaton Lane, was expected to appear in bond court Saturday.