Elgin man charged with robbing victim he met on dating app

A 19-year-old Elgin man was charged with robbing someone after using a dating app to arrange a fake get-together last week in the northwest suburb.

Steven L. Ward, Jr., faces one felony charge of robbery for allegedly stealing a male’s iPhone during a Jan. 9 meet-up in Elgin, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

The two agreed to meet that day after connecting through a dating app, the state’s attorney’s office said. But once they saw each other, Ward flashed a BB pistol and threatened the male until he gave up his cell phone.

Ward is being ordered held at Kane County Jail in lieu of his $50,000 bail, the state’s attorney’s office said.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 17, the state’s attorney’s office said. If convicted, he faces a maximum 15 years in prison.