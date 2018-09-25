Elgin man gets 18 years for selling heroin, cocaine to undercover cop

An Elgin man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for selling heroin and cocaine to an undercover officer in the northwest suburb.

Safandre S. Lindsey, 37, was found guilty June 13 of felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. He waived his right to a jury trial.

Over the course of three sales during six-day span in May 2015, Lindsey sold less than 2 grams of heroin and less than 7 grams of cocaine to the undercover Elgin officer, prosecutors said. The officer paid him a total of $380 for the drugs.

One of the sales was made near a park, while the others were within a thousand feet of a church, prosecutors said.

Lindsey, who is eligible for day-to-day sentencing, receives credit for 1,112 days served in the Kane County Jail, prosecutors said.

“Heroin is a deadly drug that presents a grave danger within our community, and there are substantial consequences to those who sell it,” Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney William Engerman said in a statement.