Elgin man sentenced to 7 years in prison for beating girlfriend, shoving cop

A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for battering his girlfriend and repeatedly shoving a police officer who responded to their home in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

Markey L. Price, 41, of Elgin, plead guilty Friday to felony aggravated battery of a peace officer and domestic battery, a misdemeanor, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Price had previously been convicted of two felonies.

The plea was accepted by Circuit Judge James C. Hallock who sentenced him to seven years imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On January 21, police responded to the first block of Oxford Road for a report of a domestic dispute called in by a neighbor, prosecutors said.

When officers arrived, Price answered the door and appeared to be intoxicated. An officer tried to remove him from the apartment he shared with his girlfriend and Price pushed the officer in the chest

and tried to close the door in his face, prosecutors said.

When officers made their way into the apartment they observed contusions on the girlfriend’s face, arms and legs and a laceration on her right eyebrow. She also had a swollen right eye socket and a swollen upper lip and had blood on her lower lip and her shirt, prosecutors said.

Price was eligible for enhanced sentencing on the aggravated battery charge due to previous convictions, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

He received credit for the 180 days he served in the Kane County Jail and is eligible for day-to-day sentencing.