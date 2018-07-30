Elgin man sentenced to 86 years in prison for 2016 fatal shooting

An Elgin man has been sentenced to nearly nine decades in prison for a 2016 fatal shooting in the northwest suburban.

A Kane County jury found Alberto J. Sepeda, 29, guilty in May of first-degree murder, home invasion and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kane County Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti handed down the 86-year sentence Monday, the state’s attorney’s office announced.

About 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2016, a drunk Sepeda drove to a home in the 800 block of Morgan Street in Elgin, where his girlfriend and her baby were staying, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Sepeda pushed his way into the home, and when he refused to leave, 59-year-old Norbert Gutierrez threw him out of the house, the state’s attorney’s office said. As Sepeda fell down the home’s front steps, he grabbed Gutierrez’s shirt and pulled him to the ground with him.

During the struggle, Sepeda shot Gutierrez in the chest with a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, then pressed the gun against his head and fired another round as family members ran out of the house, the state’s attorney’s office said.

After killing Gutierrez, Sepeda went back into the home and ordered his girlfriend and her baby out of the house and into his car at gunpoint, the state’s attorney’s office said. He led Elgin police on a 2 1/2 mile chase that reached 90 mph before his car broke down, and officers took him into custody.