Former Elgin officer pleads guilty to stealing from police union

A former Elgin police officer has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $34,000 from a police union fund.

William F. Wood, 51, agreed Friday to a 2-year probation sentence in exchange to pleading guilty to misdemeanor theft, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Wood agreed to pay back the union $34,702, prosecutors said.

Wood stole union funds for personal expenses between 2007 and 2013, prosecutors said. At the time, he was the treasurer and president of the police union, Elgin Police Benevolent and Protection Association of Illinois Unit 54.

“Unfortunately, after a lengthy career in public service, he tarnished his record of service,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McHahon said in the statement.