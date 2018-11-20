$1 million bond for Elgin man accused of sexually abusing kids

A man from northwest suburban Elgin was being held on a $1 million dollar bond after allegedly sexually abusing two children he knew.

Jose L. Dominguez, 52, was charged with 10 felony counts of child sex abuse and two felony counts of sex abuse, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

He allegedly assaulted and sexually abused the two victims between Jan. 2011 and Nov. 2018, prosecutors said. Both victims were younger than 13 years old.

Dominguez appeared in court Saturday and has to pay 10 percent of his bond, or $100,000, to apply for release, prosecutors sad. He was also ordered to avoid contact with anyone younger than 18.

Prosecutors said the investigation against Dominguez was ongoing.

He was scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 28.