Elgin woman charged with punching man, stealing his phone

An Elgin woman has been charged with repeatedly punching a man in the face and stealing his cellphone Sunday afternoon in the northwest suburb.

Investigators were called to the 100 block of Dawson Drive in Elgin about 2:20 p.m. for reports of a fight in progress, according to a statement from Elgin police. When officers arrived, an 18-year-old man told them he was driving when a vehicle started following him.

The vehicle – which was occupied by 20-year-old Julieta Moncada, whom the victim knew socially, and a male – tried to cut him off several times, police said. When the victim finally parked and exited his vehicle, Moncada and the male walked up and started yelling at him.

Moncada started to punch him in the face repeatedly, and he dropped his phone on the ground, police said. She grabbed the phone and left in the vehicle with the male suspect.

Officers located Moncada at her home in the 400 block of Prairie Street in Elgin and brought her to the Elgin Police Department for questioning. Further investigation revealed that she was angry about statements the victim had made on social media.

She was charged with felony counts of robbery and theft over $500, as well as a misdemeanor count of battery, police said. She is being held pending a Kane County bond call.