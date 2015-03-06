Elk Grove man charged with promoting prostitution online

A northwest suburban man charged with promoting prostitution through Backpage.com was ordered held on a $20,000 bond Friday.

Members of the Cook County sheriff’s Vice Unit learned on Feb. 27 that a man going by “Blake” had arranged meeting for prostitution in the northwest suburbs by advertising on Backpage.com, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators identified the man as 31-year-old Blake Steckel and arrested him Thursday at his home in Elk Grove Village, the sheriff’s office said.

The Vice Unit has made more than 750 arrests from Backpage ads since 2009, according to the statement.

Steckel is charged with one felony count of promoting prostitution, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was ordered held on a $20,000 bond at a hearing Friday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse, court records show. He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing March 30.