Man charged with shooting Elk Grove postal employee

A man has been charged with shooting a U.S. Postal Service worker who had been delivering mail in west suburban Elk Grove Village on New Year’s Eve.

Cameron Ruebusch, whose address is on the same street where the shooting occurred, was charged in federal court with assaulting a postal employee with a weapon, authorities said Wednesday.

The postal worker had just gotten into his unmarked USPS vehicle when Ruebusch tapped on his passenger window while holding a handgun, investigators said. The worker was shot in his right shoulder as he drove away.

The postal employee was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with multiple gunshot wounds, Elk Grove police said in a statement.

It was the village’s first reported shooting incident in two years, Elk Grove police said.

The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday by Postal Inspectors, Elk Grove and Hanover police, Elk Grove police said.

It was unclear late Wednesday whether Ruebusch has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.