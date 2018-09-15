Elmhurst man charged with illegally recording teenage girl in restroom

A man from west suburban Elmhurst has been charged with videotaping a 17-year-old girl in a restroom without her knowledge.

A judge set 34-year-old Alberto Garcia’s bond to $100,000 Friday morning after he was charged with a class-3 felony of unauthorized video recording, according to a statement from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said that Garcia secretly placed his cellphone in a washroom of a residence on Wednesday so that the camera could record video, prosecutors said. Garcia then pressed record and left the bathroom.

Shortly after, the 17-year-old girl entered the washroom and noticed the concealed phone, according to the state’s attorney’s office. She immediately alerted an adult, who contacted police.

“Invading another person’s privacy in such a revolting manner will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “The allegations against Mr. Garcia are, in a word, sickening.”

Garcia was scheduled for an arraignment on Oct. 9.