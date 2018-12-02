Cops seek Evanston dog-stabber

Police released a photo of a man suspected of stabbing a dog last month in Evanston. | Evanston police

Police have released a photo of a man suspected of stabbing an elderly couple’s dog a week ago in north suburban Evanston.

The photo released Saturday by Evanston police is grainy but shows a man in a gray jacket, blue shirt and black pants. The person’s face is not visible.

The stabbing happened about noon Nov. 23 as a couple stood outside Target at 1616 Sherman Ave. when the man walked up and asked to pet their dog, according to Evanston Police Dept. Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

The man stabbed the dog and ran away, Glew said. The dog was taken to an animal hospital and was expected to recover.

In a Facebook post, a woman identifying herself as the couple’s daughter said the dog was “out of surgery and stable,” calling the attacker “clearly mentally unstable.”

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall man in his 40s, with a salt and pepper beard, weighing between 180 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Evanston police at (847) 866-5040.