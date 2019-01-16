Evanston man charged with injuring 2 officers, ramming police car

An Evanston man was handed multiple felony charges after allegedly driving into a police car, injuring two officers, while fleeing a traffic stop Friday evening in the north suburb.

Justin Neal-Guy, 24, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a statement from Evanston police.

His bail was set at $50,000, according to Cook County inmate records.

Officers stopped Neal-Guy at 6:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Howard Street for driving a white Chevy Malibu that appeared to be illegally tinted, police said. After pulling him over, they confirmed that his windows violated state law.

They also smelled pot and ordered him to get out so they could search his vehicle, police said. But he refused and put the Chevy in reverse, ramming into the police car parked behind him before fleeing.

Two officers suffered minor injuries during his getaway, police said. A brief police chase ensued but was called off.

With the help of Chicago police officers, Neal-Guy was arrested at noon Monday in the 12000 block of South Parnell Avenue in West Pullman, police said.

He was also given misdemeanor counts of fleeing and eluding and reckless driving as well as multiple vehicle citations.

Neal-Guy’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 22, according to inmate records.