Evanston man charged with ramming police car

A man has been charged with ramming a police car while avoiding arrest in north suburban Evanston.

It was the third incident of someone driving into a squad car in Evanston since October, police said.

Tashwan Owen, 31, was pulled over Saturday morning near Foster Street and Maple Avenue when police recognized him as someone with an arrest warrant, Evanston police said in a statement.

Owen allegedly drove off before police could detain him, but was found a short time later in the 2500 block of Central Avenue, police said.

As an officer tried to step out of his squad car, Owen drove his Chevy Tahoe toward the officer and side-swiped the driver’s side door before escaping, police said.

The next day, detectives found and arrested Owens in the 2300 block of Chase Avenue in West Rogers Park in Chicago, police said.

Owen, who lives in Evanston, was charged with five felony counts, including battery, battery to an officer, failure to report an accident, and two counts of fleeing, police said. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting police and driving with a revoked license.

A Cook County judge set Owen’s bail to $25,000, according to court records. He is due in court again on Feb. 28 in Skokie.