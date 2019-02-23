Evanston man charged after traffic stop allegedly nets over 500g of cannabis

An Evanston man who police said was delivering weed when officers pulled him over last week in the north suburb was given multiple drug charges for allegedly holding over 500 grams of the substance.

At 8:50 p.m. Feb. 13, officers spotted Corey L. David, 31, driving a black Toyota Camry with an equipment violation, and made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Howard, according to a news release from Evanston police.

During their conversation, officers smelled weed and noticed David was “visibly nervous,” police said. They conducted a vehicle search and found a switchblade knife, drug paraphernalia and eight locked bags.

Police said the illicit substances found in the car include: 277 grams of cannabis, 24 ounces of liquid THC, 10 grams of concentrated cannabis “shatter,” 13 THC oil pens and a bag of THC-laced Flaming Hot Cheetos.

About $4,000 of cash was also sitting in the car, police said.

David admitted he was selling weed once officers asked about the money, police said.

He was charged with felony counts of cannabis possession and cannabis possession with intent to deliver, police said. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.

David was released on an I-bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on March 14.