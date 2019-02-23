Evanston man faces felony charge after loaded gun allegedly found in vehicle

The loaded 9mm Glock 19 that was allegedly found in his car. | Evanston police

An Evanston man was charged with a felony after officers allegedly recovered a loaded handgun in the backseat of his car Thursday morning in the north suburb.

Someone called police at 11:50 a.m. to report a possibly armed male inside a white Volkswagen in the 2400 block of Main Street, according to a news release from Evanston police.

Officers interviewed the driver, 28-year-old Dwayne V. Johnson, police said. He informed them he had a rifle locked in his truck and that he had a Firearms Owner’s Identification card.

However, officers also spotted a Glock 19 9mm handgun sitting on the floor of the backseat, police said. Johnson informed them that it was loaded before getting arrested.

He had a valid FOID card but not a concealed-carry permit, police said.

Officers confiscated the handgun along with 9mm ammunition and an unloaded Norinco SKS 7.62 rifle in the truck, police said.

Johnson was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use in connection to the handgun, police said.