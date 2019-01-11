Evanston Township H.S. employee accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with students

Authorities are investigating allegations of “inappropriate contact” between an Evanston Township High School employee and students.

School officials were “made aware of allegations” on Tuesday, according to a statement from ETHS District 202 Supt. Eric Witherspoon.

Evanston police was notified and opened an investigation into the matter on Wednesday, according to department spokesman Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

Witherspoon said the district was “actively cooperating with EPD during their investigation and will determine what further action is necessary according to District policy.”

Glew said the employee was not a teacher, counselor or coach, and declined to specify the person’s age or gender.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (847) 866-5000.