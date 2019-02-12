Evanston Township H.S. security guard charged with sexually assaulting student

An Evanston Township High School security guard was charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student.

Michael B. Haywood, 33, of Evanston, was charged with a felony count of criminal sexual assault by a person in a position of authority, according to Evanston police.

On Jan. 9, school staff told police that they received a report of an “improper relationship” between Haywood and the girl, police said.

During a subsequent investigation, officers honed in on a Nov. 23 incident in the 1800 block of Dodge Avenue “that rose to the level of criminal sexual assault by a person in a position of authority,” police said. The alleged assault did not happen on school property or during school hours.

For several weeks, officers tried repeatedly to contact and interview Haywood, police said. He eventually turned himself over to police on Tuesday, but did not make a statement.

The school district said it learned of the allegations against Haywood on Jan. 8 and immediately began investigating with Evanston police. Haywood was fired six days later on Jan. 14, the school district said.

Haywood is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Tuesday in Skokie.