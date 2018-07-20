Ex-Chicago powerbroker Ed Vrdolyak to go to trial in tobacco case next spring

Former Ald. Edward Vrdolyak (10th) at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in 2016. | Santiago Covarrubias / Sun-Time­s

Former Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak is set to go to trial next spring on tax charges related to payments he received from Illinois’ multibillion-dollar settlement negotiated two decades ago with tobacco companies.

The 80-year old, nicknamed “Fast Eddy” for the dealmaking skill he demonstrated on the Chicago City Council in the 1970s and ’80s, was charged two years ago with tax counts related to his handling of some $10 million he and co-defendant Daniel Soso allegedly received for an apparently ambiguous role in negotiating a $9 billion settlement with tobacco companies in the late 1990s.

Prosecutors have said Soso did not report income he received from Vrdolyak related to the tobacco settlement.

The trial is set for April 15 and is expected to last two to three weeks, U.S. District Judge Robert Dow said. Vrdolyak in 2010 was sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges for taking kickbacks on a corrupt real estate deal.

