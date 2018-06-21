Ex-teacher sentenced to 8 years for sexual assault of student in Roselle

A former teacher and coach at Lake Park High School in northwest suburban Roselle was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jared Wissmiller, 28, of southwest suburban Downers Grove, pleaded guilty to one count of felony criminal sexual assault for having inappropriate sexual contact with a female student who was a minor, the office said.

An investigation by the DuPage County Children’s Center found that the inappropriate behavior with the girl began in June 2016 and continued through September of that year, according to the office.

Wissmiller has been held at the DuPage County Jail on a $75,000 bond since he turned himself in on May 31, 2017. He will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being elligible for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for life, the office said.