Family member shot by off-duty CPD officer charged with battery

A man faces charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault after he was shot over the weekend by an off-duty Chicago Police officer inside their Dunning neighborhood home on the Northwest Side.

James Holland, 52, was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $100,000 bond Tuesday, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a person shot at 10:37 a.m. Sunday to the home in the 3800 block of North Octavia, according to Chicago Police.

The officer, a 47-year-old woman, shot Holland in the right shoulder when he approached her with a knife during a domestic dispute, police said. He lives with the officer in the home and was described as a relative.

Holland was taken in good condition to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. The woman was not injured.

He has since been charged with one felony count of aggravated domestic battery and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon, police said. Holland is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 28.

The Independent Police Review Authority, which investigates all police-involved shootings, is looking into the case, agency spokesman Larry Merritt said.