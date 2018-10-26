Man fatally shot in Cicero; suspected killer charged

Israel Villegas has been charged with fatally shooting Diomar Rangel Thursday in the 1400 block of South 4800 Court. | Google Streetview

A man has been charged with a fatal domestic-related shooting Thursday morning in west suburban Cicero.

Israel Villegas, 30, faces a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Diomar Rangel six times in the chest during an argument about 10:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of 48th Court, according to Cicero police.

Rangel was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died an hour later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Villegas took off after the shooting, but was arrested a short time later by officers in the 1400 block of 14th Street after several witnesses to the shooting identified him as the gunman, police said.

He was denied bail during a hearing Friday on the charge in Maywood, according to court records.

Police said Villegas was a member of the 4th Generation Messiah Street Gang and had four prior convictions for weapons offenses.

At the time of the shooting, Villegas was facing a new weapons charge and was on electronic monitoring after posting $2,500 bond, according to court records. That bond was revoked at Friday’s hearing.

Villegas’ next court date on the murder charge was scheduled for Nov. 6 in Maywood.