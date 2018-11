Man shot dead in Dolton

An 18-year-old man died Monday night after a shooting in south suburban Dolton.

The shooting happened in the 15600 block of Maryland Avenue, according to Lake County coroner Merrilee D. Frey.

Cortez Harris suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond, where he died shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, Frey said in a statement. His death was ruled a homicide.

Harris lived in Lafayette, Indiana.

Dolton police did not immediately respond to a request for information.