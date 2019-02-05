Person shot to death on I-57 near Oak Forest: police

A female was shot to death Monday evening on Interstate 57, according to police.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the expressway near Cicero Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The female, whose age and identity were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

All inbound lanes of the expressway were closed until 2:30 a.m., police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.