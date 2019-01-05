Father arrested for hiding son wanted for sex abuse, child porn in Crystal Lake

A man was arrested Friday for concealing his adult son wanted in a criminal sexual abuse case and for child pornography in his northwest suburban Crystal Lake home.

Edward Redmond, 68, of the 300 block of Valhalla Circle, was charged with obstructing service of process, a Class B misdemeanor, for concealing his son, John, 31, from authorities, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. John, a registered sex offender, was arrested for failure to appear in court in a criminal sexual abuse case and child pornography.

The criminal sexual abuse charges against John stemmed from a 2013 Vernon Hills police investigation, while the child pornography charges, a Class X felony, were from a 2016 Mundelein police investigation, police said.

John had lived in the 2000 block of Butrick Street in Waukegan, but authorities realized he was likely avoiding arrest by staying with a family member, police said.

John’s information was posted on a Lake County sheriff’s Most Wanted List, with anonymous sources reportedly providing police with the his possible location, which included a construction site in the 26200 block of Elmwood Lane in Fremont Township where he had been working.

On Friday, John was seen leaving his father’s Crystal Lake home and was followed by deputies to the construction site, where he was arrested without any incident, according to police. Edward was then arrested for concealing John from authorities.

Edward was processed and released on a $1,500 recognizance bond, and John remained held in Lake County Jail on a $500,000 bail.

Father and son each had their next court date set for Jan. 29.